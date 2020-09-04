Prescribed Burned to Begin Near Malta

MALTA, Idaho (KLIX)-A prescribed burn is scheduled for next week in the Raft River area and could last for several weeks to clear invasive grass.

The Bureau of Land Management announced plans for the prescribed burn southeast of the community of Malta begining on Sept. 7 through Sept. 30 on about 3,000 acres. The burn will eliminate invasive grasses and decadent shrubs to reduce fire occurrence and severity.

The fires should restore shrub and perennial grasses in the area for local wildlife habitat. Crews will light fires during the several weeks with others conducting mop-up and patrol operations. The BLM expects some smoke will settle in the Raft River Valley, but should lift and move out for the most part.