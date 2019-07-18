Propane Trailer Dragged, Idaho Highway Blocked Several Hours

LEADORE, Idaho (KLIX)-State authorities say a propane trailer was dragged several hundred feet on its side before the truck pulling it came to a stop near Leadore Wednesday afternoon.

According to Idaho State Police, Alvin Tingey, 52, from Wyoming, was driving a Kenworth truck pulling a propane tank trailer with a propane pup trailer behind it on State Highway 28.

ISP says the driver went off the right shoulder causing the pup trailer to overturn, he came back onto the roadway and drug the pup trailer several hundred feet before coming to a stop. The crash happened a little after 1:30 p.m. and ISP says the northbound lane was not clear until 12:50 a.m. Thursday. The investigation is ongoing.