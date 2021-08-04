Propane Truck Overturns in Bonner County

ATHOL, Idaho (KLIX)-An overturned propane truck shut down a road near Athol and forced the evacuation of some homes in the area. According to Idaho State Police, troopers were assisting the Bonners County Sheriff's Office with the accident that closed the Bayview Road down for a half mile in each direction.

The truck appears to be on its side partially off the roadway in a ditch. ISP said the tank didn't appear to be ruptured, but they are being cautious with the heat. Nearby residence were sent a reverse 911 call and told to evacuate, just as a precaution.

