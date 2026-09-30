For decades, those of us in the pro-life community have argued that infanticide will eventually lead to people being shoved into ovens, as we saw in Europe in the 1940s. We’ve been told we’re exaggerating and fearmongering. We’re told the only good slippery slope argument comes from the culture of death, which hides its activities under euphemisms such as reproductive healthcare, as if pregnancy is an illness.

Some Countries Now Kill the Special Needs Children

Before Germany engaged in mass slaughter in death camps in World War Two, the government engaged in what were called mercy killings of the infirm, or mentally ill. Hey, it saved the healthcare system a few bucks, right? One of the countries later terrorized by Nazi thugs was the Netherlands, which is a place where children considered a burden are now being killed long after leaving the womb. If you have a strong stomach, click on this link. A child not even two years old was put to death. To end suffering is the claim used to justify murdering kids, but I have a suspicion governments that can no longer afford socialized medicine will be expanding these efforts.

We're a Bigger Threat than AI

Here we are, worried AI will rob us of our humanity, and it appears we’re capable of doing the same on our own.

Some of Idaho’s leading Republicans have told me that millions of dollars are coming in from out-of-state to promote a yes vote on Proposition 1. What we’re experiencing in Europe is coming here, along with the rise in neo-paganism. The same GOP stalwarts tell me that much of the promotion online for a yes vote is fictional, coming from bots designed to appear as real people. Leave it to Lefty to promote killing the defenseless through the use of machines. Hell is going to overflow.