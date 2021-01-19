Proposal Would Transfer Idaho Highway Spur to Blaine County

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-Blaine County has submitted a request to the Idaho Transportation Department to abandon a state highway spur that runs through Ketchum and Sun Valley.

A public hearing process is being held beginning January 21, on a proposal for ITD to abandon the Idaho Highway 75 spur, Sun Valley Road, that runs from Idaho Highway 75 through Ketchum and Sun Valley and connects to the Trail Creek Road, a 3.6 mile stretch. Blaine County Commissioners submitted a request to ITD for the abandonment which would first transfer the spur over to the county and then portions of it to the cities of Sun Valley and Ketchum. In the request letter the commissioners said the idea has been proposed by ITD staff before and discussed for several years, buy no real action has been taken until now.

The commissioners said in the request the transfer would be beneficial to all entities involved and all are committed to keeping the stretch of roadway open to the public. The public hearings are needed before a decision can be made one way or the other. Several events, both online and in person are scheduled for January, see information below provided by ITD:

• On Thursday, Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. ITD will host an hour-long webinar. The public may join the webinar by visiting the project website and clicking on the Zoom link under Option 1.

There will be a brief presentation followed by a Q&A session via the chat feature. A recording of the webinar will also be posted to the project website afterward. No official comments will be accepted during this event.

• On Tuesday, Jan. 26 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ITD will provide an opportunity for individuals to meet one-on-one and discuss this proposed action in-person at the Sun Valley City Council Chambers at 81 Elkhorn Road.

In-person meetings will be available on a limited basis and ITD requests that those who attend follow recommended guidelines relating to COVID-19. Interested members of the public should call (208) 886-7806 or email jessica.williams@itd.idaho.gov to schedule a 20-minute appointment during the timeframe listed above. Individuals who schedule an in-person meeting will be able to provide written or recorded testimony if desired.

Comments will be accepted through Friday, Jan. 29 and may also be submitted in the following ways:

• recorded by calling (855) 785-2499

• via the project website: itdprojects.org/projects/id-75-spur

• emailed to jessica.williams@itd.idaho.gov

• mailed to:

Idaho Transportation Department

Attn: Jessica Williams

216 South Date Street

Shoshone, ID 83352

For more information on this public hearing or the proposed action for ITD to abandon the ID-75 Spur, please visit the project website or call (208) 886-7806.