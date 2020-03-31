TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The public health district of the Magic Valley has put out a call for donations of personal protective equipment for area first responders and health care workers as supplies are being strained.

South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) is asking any individual or organization and business to donate unused items like latex gloves and face masks to help area health organizations; the items need to be new and unopened.

SCPHD Emergency Planner Nelson Long said in a prepared statement, “The current pandemic is putting a strain on our healthcare system and leading to shortages in personal protective equipment (PPE) for our healthcare workers and first responders. We are reaching out to the community to see if anyone might have spare PPE to donate to help keep our healthcare workers and first responders safe.”

You can call SCPHD with any questions regarding the request at (208) 737-1138 or email: scphd@phd5.idaho.gov

The following items are what is being requested:

• N95 Respirator masks

• Surgical Masks

• Surgical Gloves

• Procedure Gowns

• Face Shields

• Goggles

• Hand Sanitizer

• Disinfectant Wipes

Items can be dropped off at:

Blaine County Sheriff’s Office

1650 Aviation Dr.

Hailey, ID 83333

Gooding SCPHD Office

255 North Canyon Drive

Gooding, ID 83330

Heyburn SCPHD Office

485 22nd Street

Heyburn, ID 83336

Jerome SCPHD Office

951 East Avenue H

Jerome, ID 83338

Twin Falls SPCHD Office

1020 Washington Street North

Twin Falls, ID 83301