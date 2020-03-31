Protective Equipment Supply Strained, Magic Valley Health District Asks for Donations
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The public health district of the Magic Valley has put out a call for donations of personal protective equipment for area first responders and health care workers as supplies are being strained.
South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) is asking any individual or organization and business to donate unused items like latex gloves and face masks to help area health organizations; the items need to be new and unopened.
SCPHD Emergency Planner Nelson Long said in a prepared statement, “The current pandemic is putting a strain on our healthcare system and leading to shortages in personal protective equipment (PPE) for our healthcare workers and first responders. We are reaching out to the community to see if anyone might have spare PPE to donate to help keep our healthcare workers and first responders safe.”
You can call SCPHD with any questions regarding the request at (208) 737-1138 or email: scphd@phd5.idaho.gov
The following items are what is being requested:
• N95 Respirator masks
• Surgical Masks
• Surgical Gloves
• Procedure Gowns
• Face Shields
• Goggles
• Hand Sanitizer
• Disinfectant Wipes
Items can be dropped off at:
Blaine County Sheriff’s Office
1650 Aviation Dr.
Hailey, ID 83333
Gooding SCPHD Office
255 North Canyon Drive
Gooding, ID 83330
Heyburn SCPHD Office
485 22nd Street
Heyburn, ID 83336
Jerome SCPHD Office
951 East Avenue H
Jerome, ID 83338
Twin Falls SPCHD Office
1020 Washington Street North
Twin Falls, ID 83301