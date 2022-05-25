A tragic loss has left a family at a loss for what to do next. 20-year-old Julie Martinez was killed on Sunday, May 22nd in Nampa, on her daughter's fourth birthday. Now her family is struggling and unsure of the future.

20-year-old Julie Martinez was shot on Sunday and died at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise. A man has been arrested for her alleged murder. We will have more information as it becomes available.

According to the fundraiser page, Julie Martinez was allegedly a victim of domestic violence. She was murdered on her daughter, Arianna's, fourth birthday. The person who set up the charity site stated that Julie's father is trying to get custody of Arianna right now and they are unsure of the cost that is going to put on the family.

You can read the full information on the charity site here.

It is an absolute tragedy that this little girl lost her mother, this father lost his daughter, and she was lost by so many friends and family. I can't imagine what Arianna is going through right now not being able to be around family after losing her mother. I really hope for the best for this family.

All the funds from the Go Fund Me page will be given to Arianna and her grandpa to gain custody and hopefully live a great life, no matter how difficult it may be right now. The organizer of the charity said that Julie was a loving and caring person that stepped into a mother role for her little sister when their mother left them when she was young. My heart goes out to this family.