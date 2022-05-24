Twin Falls Police Officers and Twin Falls detectives made an arrest on Friday, May 20th in connection to a shooting that occurred in Twin Falls earlier this month. Vicente Borja allegedly is connected to the shooting from May 15th on Fillmore Street.

All individuals are innocent until proven guilty.

Vicente Borjas is being charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. The incident in question happened at the 1400 block of Fillmore Street on Sunday, May 15th. We will have more information as it becomes available.

Twin Falls authorities are asking all further questions regarding the investigation be directed to the Twin Falls County Prosecutor's Office.