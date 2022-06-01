UPDATE: Previous Reports were false and the woman has not died. She was gored and thrown 10 feet but still alive.

It seems a little early to already be talking about tourists getting too close to the wildlife in Yellowstone National Park, but I guess it is June, and travel season is well underway. A woman from Ohio went to Yellowstone and was killed by a bison.

25 Year Old Woman Killed By Bison

The 25-year-old woman reportedly got too close to the large bison. The animal charged her, gored her, and threw her 10 feet. The story is absolutely tragic. According to a statement by the park rangers, the bison was walking near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin when the woman approached the animal, got too close, and was gored. She was sent to the hospital but, tragically, didn't make it. She was reported within 10 feet of the animal.

Yellowstone May Be A Park, But It Is Wild

People sometimes are under the impression that just because Yellowstone is a National Park that it is less "wild" than some of the other areas. It could not be further from the truth. You must remember that is where they live, it is their home. These animals should be respected. You should never get too close to wildlife. While they are magnificent to look at and watch, you must do it from a distance.

Yellowstone Guidelines For Distance Away From Wildlife

Yellowstone officials state that the public should remain more than 25 yards away from large animals like bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, and moose. The public should remain at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. They are predatory animals. They are animals that have the size to protect themselves. Do not be the threat they decide needs to be taken care of.

This is the first incident of a person being killed by an animal in Yellowstone in 2022. Hopefully we do not have to report on any others.

You can always get more information about Yellowstone National Park and safety rules here.

