Public Invited to Comment About Contamination Site in Burley

BURLEY, Idaho – The public is invited to comment about a proposed contamination site in Burley.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is seeking public comment on a draft work plan to address soil contamination at the site located at 320 W. Main St.

The property’s soil is contaminated with lead, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, and low levels of polychlorinated biphenyls as a result of past use of the property for recycling activities, including lead-acid battery breaking and recycling, the DEQ said in a news release.

The purpose of the Voluntary Remediation Work Plan is to guide cleanup of the site and describe implementation of the proposed cleanup method. The cleanup will involve targeted excavation and proper treatment and disposal of contaminated soil.

DEQ said once completed, the property is expected to continue to be used for commercial or non-residential purposes. The department would like to hear from you, the general public.

To review the draft work plan, go to the DEQ website (download at right) or visit its Twin Falls Regional Office, 650 Addison Ave. W., Suite 110, or the Burley Public Library, 1300 Miller Ave.

You may also submit written comments by 5 p.m. Sept. 23 on DEQ's website or to:

Derek Young

Voluntary Cleanup Program Manager

Idaho Department of Environmental Quality

State Office

1410 N. Hilton

Boise, ID 83706

Email: derek.young@deq.idaho.gov