Question for Idahoans: Why Aren’t You Voting?

The Associated Press tells us Idaho voters are coming out in record numbers but not in the Magic Valley.

Some simple lessons on political power today from the Pew Research Center . A whopping 50 percent of all voters live in just 144 counties. The other half live mostly in flyover country. Across 2.998 counties.

More than 10 million people live in Los Angeles County in California. A population greater than 41 states out of 50. You get the idea, every last vote in flyover country is desperately needed. Especially as some in political power are pushing for eliminating the Electoral College or directing State Electors to follow the majority vote.

Ask yourself, do you believe the people of Los Angeles County share your values and interests?