Congressional Liberals Move to Enslave Idaho and Flyover Country

This is being gussied up to look like it enhances democracy. Idaho isn’t the only place where ranked choice voting and open primaries are being proposed. According to the Mountain States Policy Center, there’s a national effort to glorify the change. You can read the report by clicking here.

Let me offer a possible defense from those who claim this is a good idea. They’ll point out the founders didn’t envision political parties. They also didn’t ban them and quickly joined partisan camps representing their differing views.

Let me warn you, this is step one before they move to eliminate the Electoral College and establish a national popular vote. All of these efforts are designed to give urban interests more power not only at the national level but also at the state and local levels. Rural Americans would lose all clout when it came to policy. Maybe that’s the goal. Because we’re a fly in the ointment. We don’t support the Green New Deal, boys in opposite bathrooms, and socialized medicine.

We drive big Ram, Ford, and Chevy trucks, many of which run on diesel, and we’re not going to give them up as long as we demand the liberty guaranteed by God as told to us by the same founders.

We put our faith in God and not “Commie: Harris and “Tampon” Tim Walz.

This is a battle for the future, and if you live in a flyover country, you’re a soldier for the cause.

We either live as free men or we accept the chains and live out our days enslaved.

