Quick Action Stops Fire Near Almo

ALMO, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews were able to make sure a fire near Almo didn't spread Thursday morning. The City of Rock National Reserve posted photos of the fire that broke out at around 11:30 a.m. at the junction of the City of Rocks Road and Almo-Lynn Road. The burned fast towards the east before crews with the ACE Fire Protection Unit could begin working on it. According to the City of Rocks, the fire burned an estimated eight acres of private lands. The fire was contained by 1 p.m. and crews departed about an hour later. A roadside mower may have struck a rock that created a spark causing the blaze to start.