ALMO, Idaho (KLIX)-The investigation into the defacing of historic emigrant inscriptions on rocks in southern Idaho has been turned over to federal law enforcement.

According to the National Park Service (NPS) in new information shared on April 30, the site known as Camp Rock was vandalized sometime around April 21, a little earlier than originally discovered by park caretakers, who first reported the graffiti on Sunday, April 26. Special agents with the NPS Investigative Services Branch (ISB) are investigating the vandalism of the historic site, which is protected by the Archaeological Resources Protection Act.

According to the City of Rocks National Reserve Superintendent Wallace Keck, there has been an outpouring of support and request to help remove the graffiti from the rocks, however the superintendent said the paint cannot be removed until the investigation is complete. Staff at the park and resource specialists are working on a plan to remove the graffiti from the rocks that will protect the emigrant signatures. Officials say if volunteers are able to assist when the time comes it will be publicized.

The ISB is asking for information that will identify those responsible for the crime and ask that the information be reported by calling of texting 888-653-0009. Or go to www.nps.gov/ISB to submit a tip.

The park features unique rock formations that are a popular climbing and hiking spot in southern Idaho. It was also a common stopping point for emigrants headed west in the 1800s during the California Gold Rush. It features even earlier history of American tribes that hunted and gathered food in the area.