Rainbow Trout to Be Stocked in Magic Valley Waters

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – Every year the Idaho Department of Fish and Game releases millions of fish in Idaho waters.

How many millions? More than 30 million, the department said in a recent news release.

Come August, Fish and Game will release thousands more fish across the state, including three particular waters in the Magic Valley.

“With so many fish stocked in so many places, it can be hard for anglers to sift through the stocking forecasts and records to identify noteworthy stocking events,” reads the news release. “To make it easier, we asked Fish and Game hatchery staff to highlight some stocking events for the month of August.”

The three waters in the Magic Valley region that Fish and Game has called out include the following, including the numbers of rainbow trout to be stocked:

Lake Cleveland, 3,000

Big Wood River, 1,900

Warm Springs Creek, 2,850

Get your tackle boxes ready and prep your fishing rods – the fish are on their way.