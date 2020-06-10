Ramp and Gutter Work on Filer Ave in Twin Falls Set for June 15

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Work crews will begin reconstruction of ADA ramps and gutters along Filer Avenue in Twin Falls next week.

According to the city of Twin Falls, work is expected to start on Monday, June 15, between Eastland Drive North and Woodland Drive on Filer Avenue East. REG Contracting LLC, will be redoing the sidewalk ramps, valley gutters and parts of the curb and gutter work for later projects this summer.

While construction is being done access to several streets in the area will be limited, especially to Buchingham Drive and Woodland Drive with periodic closures at the intersection with Filer Avenue. Drivers will have access to the neighborhoods by way of Stadium Boulevard and Longbow Drive. Work on the project is expected to wrap up by July 2, and increase ADA and pedestrian traffic and improve safety.

City of Twin Falls