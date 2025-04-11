A Massive New Building Takes Shape in Southern Idaho

You Can See the Place While Driving

I’m always amazed by how quickly a big building can go up. The new Twin Falls County Courthouse is an example. Another is the latest hotel going up just east of the Magic Valley Mall. I saw some of the construction last week, then I drove by again one week later and saw men were working on the roofing. Twin Falls City Councilman Chris Reid told me the place will also have an indoor pool. No word yet on if the pool will be made available to the public at large, but you can see the pool house on the west side.

While some locals worry the view of the canyon will be obstructed, this location probably won’t have much of an impact. To the south are medical buildings, restaurants, and a big box store. To the north is an old folks’ home. The canyon trail runs north of there, and with plenty of parking and overlooks.

Some Say We Have Too Much Construction

There are some people I see on social media saying we don’t need another hotel, but let’s get back to the demand. Businesses do research before building. Banks do research before building. Nothing happens without a detailed plan that includes data supporting the project.

What does it mean locally? More tourists means more money. Perhaps in this case at the mall and neighboring restaurants. It means more jobs, and that means more young people can find work and stay near extended family.

When I was young, I worked in the hotel business. First, at a large resort hotel. There were at least 100 employees. Then, I worked at a budget chain hotel. Both places required numerous managerial roles, and some of those paid very well. Tell me why you’re opposed to people making a decent living.

