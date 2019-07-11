Raspberries At CSI’s U-Pick Garden Are Ready For You

The College of Southern Idaho has a U-pick garden each year and the raspberries are ready for the picking.

It is probably the best deal you are going to find for raspberries. They are $2 per pound and if you want to take the deliciousness home, you have to bring your own container.

I went last year toward the end of the season when it was pretty picked over. But they were by far worth the price and the time to pick and find the best berries. Plus, it is actually a lot of fun to participate in.

According to their Facebook page, the garden is open 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays. If you really want to you can also make an appointment for Tuesday and Thursday.

The earlier in the season the better in my opinion. More to choose from but there isn't really a bad time to pick some raspberries.