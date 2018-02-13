Raul Labrador Talks Faith & Values in Twin Falls

Raul Labrador is courting the faithful.

You may not be interested in politics but politics is interested in you

He made two appearances in Twin Falls this week. One was at a church where he spoke about faith and values.

You may not be interested in politics but politics is interested in you. We’ll see many politicians passing through Twin Falls in coming months. Primary Day is in May and then it’ll be intense for 6 months until the General Election.

Labrador is involved in a 3-way primary for the Republican nomination for Governor. From my perspective he’s talented in small group settings, although, the church visit was also live streamed .

He stressed his commitment to the pro-life cause, is opposed to Common Core and wants more local decisions for schools and highway maintenance. He promises he’ll work with legislators as equals.

The candidate also believes Idaho can challenge the Supreme Court of the United States ruling on same-sex marriage. Labrador says he would look for a case allowing judicial review by the high court. He believes marriage should be decided by individual states and not the federal judiciary. .