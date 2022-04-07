Many people are moving to Idaho these days, and the locals aren't the biggest fans of it. When moving to a new state, there are many things to take into account. Things such as cost of living, jobs, education, the local economy, and many other things. To most, Idaho is a cheaper state than where they are coming from, and that is what appeals most to them, but maybe Idaho isn't the right state for them to live in. Here are a few reasons why Idaho could be the wrong state for you to live in.

Spiders, Wasps, and Big Bugs Oh My!

Credit: Veronica Lorine on Unsplash Credit: Veronica Lorine on Unsplash loading...

It has only been spring for a couple of weeks, and the weather is still yo-yoing in terms of warm and cold. It has been warm enough for all the bugs to emerge though, and for those that moved to Idaho in the winter, they are in for a rude awakening. Idaho is home to a ton of flies, wasps, and other bugs. While every state has bugs, some of the spiders in Idaho are way too big and creepy for their own good, as well as there are wasps that can kill cows. No thank you. If you hate spiders and are afraid of wasps, then Idaho is not for you.

Idaho is Windy, Cold, and Extremely Windy

Credit: seth schwiet on Unsplash Credit: seth schwiet on Unsplash loading...

For those that come from a warmer state to Idaho, you may be in for a culture shock. Idaho is not known for its beaches and warm weather, so the cold shouldn't be a surprise, but the wind is what catches people off, guard. It feels better when it is below freezing and still than it does on a windy day in the 40s. If you don't like wind then Idaho is not for you.

Guns and Hunting Are Popular

Credit: Sebastian Pociecha on Unsplash Credit: Sebastian Pociecha on Unsplash loading...

If you haven't heard, most people in Idaho own guns, and if you don't support that, then you are in the wrong state. Many Idahoans also love to hunt. You can love animals, but you have to be open to hunting in this state, or you are in the wrong place. It doesn't mean you have to go hunt, but you can't hold it against those that do, because a lot of people here do.

The Outdoors Are Apart of Life

Credit: Riccardo Chiarini on Unsplash Credit: Riccardo Chiarini on Unsplash loading...

One of the best parts about living in Idaho is that it is home to some of the best hiking, kayaking, and natural sightseeing there is. The outdoors here are beautiful and it is a shame if you do not take advantage of them. If you are someone that rather be inside and be a couch potato when the weather is nice, instead of hiking, fishing, kayaking, or exploring, then Idaho may not be the best place for you.

There Are No Professional Sports Teams in Idaho

Credit: Andre Hunter on Unsplash Credit: Andre Hunter on Unsplash loading...

For those that like attending live professional sporting events, then you are out of luck in Idaho. There are no professional teams, but if you enjoy college sports, then you will be fine. Salt Lake City isn't that far if you would like to attend an MLS or NBA game, but no professional baseball or football teams are close to Idaho.

Idaho Has No In-N -Out

Credit: Andrew Weibert on Unsplash Credit: Andrew Weibert on Unsplash loading...

For those that love certain fast-food chains such as In-N-Out, or if you come from the east and enjoy White Castle, then Idaho will leave you full of cravings with no satisfaction. Usually, a place to eat isn't a deal-breaker for people, but certain restaurants can be life or death for certain people. There is also no Whataburger for the southerners. Idaho may not be for you if these places are your go-to chains.

Get our free mobile app

Idaho is a beautiful state, and most of these things can be worked around to make it work, but if these issues are too much for you, then it may be time to pack up and find a different place to live. Idaho isn't for everyone and everyone isn't for Idaho. These are some of the reasons you may be living in the wrong state for you, or potentially a reason you may not want to move to Idaho.

9 Deadliest Intersections In The Magic Valley The deadliest intersection in Idaho isn’t in any of the largely populated cities, it’s in the small town of Jerome and it’s one of the top 20 deadliest in the nation. Gallery Credit: Credit Google Street