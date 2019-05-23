Rebuilding Rupert, Idaho

Of course, there are people grumbling. It’s not easy to get around downtown Rupert. By early summer it should be over. Wednesday night I had dinner with John and Anna Workman. They’re mainstays in the fabric of Rupert. John explained there were people exasperated by all the construction but he predicts when it’s finished people will be pleased.

Rupert looked like a postcard before the changes to and around the town square began.

It gets me back to an old argument from a former radio pioneer. “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” he would say. Rupert looked like a postcard before the changes to and around the town square began. I’m told this is a facelift to be admired throughout the Intermountain West.

There is a pride in Rupert I don’t see many other places. A competitive spirit. In Twin Falls we can’t even get the public to bring the fire department out of the age of steam powered horse drawn fire engines. Meanwhile, the work in Rupert doesn’t come on the cheap. If you were raising a young family what would be your choice? Strip malls on Pole Line Road or a downtown designed for Hollywood?

