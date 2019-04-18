RECALL: Chunky Monkey Among Two Flavors With Possible Allergen

A consumer goods company based in London has issued a U.S. recall of two types of Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream.

Unilever has recalled Ben & Jerry's Coconut Seven Layer Bar and Chunky Monkey Ice Cream flavors as of April 15, according to an announcement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website. The recall is of the 2.4 gallon tubs of the Coconut Seven Layer Bar, and the pint-sized containers of Chunky Monkey.

The decision to pull the products was based on the discovery of potentially undeclared tree nuts on the packaging, which could potentially result in a life-threatening allergic reaction. UPC codes, and other specific information pertaining to the items recalled, can be found on the FDA website.

No reports of illnesses as of yet have been made public. The recalled ice cream brands are commonly found in stores across the country. For more information on the Ben & Jerry's recall, consumers can call 833-236-1237.