RECALL: Infant Formula Powder Recalled Due To Metal Contaminants

A voluntary recall has been issued for an infant formula sold exclusively at Walmart. Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron has been recalled due to foreign metal matter in certain containers. The recall affects about 23,000 containers of the infant formula powder and is from the lot marked C26EVFV. If you purchase the Parent's Choice infant formula from Walmart make sure to check the lot number and if the container has a 'use by' date of February 26, 2021. Parents can find the pertinent information printed on the bottom of the containers.

If you have purchased the tainted formula powder you are advised to discontinue use and visit any Walmart store for a refund. No adverse cases have been reported but the company wishes to make sure all contaminated formula is thrown away as a precaution.

Other recent recalls in June include frozen raspberries sold at Winco, Johnsonville sausages, King Arthur flour, and select Avacado chunks.