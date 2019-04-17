RECALL: Ingredient Irregularity In U.S. Sold Cookies Raises Risks

A nationally sold brand of cookie has been recalled by its producers out of fears ingredients unexpectedly solidified resulting in the potential for consumption dangers.

Mondelez International, Inc ., has set forth a national recall of its Chewy Chips Ahoy packages in 13-ounce sizes. An "unexpected solidified ingredient," caused the company to go forward with the product withdrawal, according to the announcement on the brand's official website.

The voluntary recall, initiated on April 13, 2019, includes packages with best used before dates of September 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2019. The retail UPC code for the recalled chewy brand cookies is 044000 03223 4 .

YouTube

The recall does not involve any other Chips Ahoy products. The company has received word that some consumers may have experienced adverse health reactions from the pinpointed brand. Consumers are being asked not to consume this product.

For more information on the recall, or to report any suspected health concerns from consumption of the recalled bags, call 1-844-366-1171.