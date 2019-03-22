RECALL: Nationally Sold Chip Bags May Contain Undeclared Allergen

FDA

A nationally sold potato chip brand has been recalled for precautionary measures. Select shipments might contain milk, which could trigger allergies in some.

Detroit's Better Made Snack Foods has voluntarily pulled over 600 bags of its 10oz packages of Original Potato Chips that contain the use by date of August 10, 2019, according to a product update on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website. The chips are available in stores nationwide, and through mail orders.

The recall was initiated after the company realized some boxes of what were supposed to be the original flavored chips were actually sour cream flavored, which contains milk. No illnesses linked to the packaging mistake have been reported so far. Those who have allergies to dairy products could experience severe allergic reactions from consuming milk-based products, even in small quantities.

All information regarding the lot numbers of the chip packages that were incorrectly distributed to markets, and through online orders, can be found on the FDA's website.