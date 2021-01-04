RECALL: Potentially Fatal Methanol Found In U.S. Rubbing Alcohol

A nationally sold and distributed brand of rubbing alcohol is being recalled by its manufacturer after testing determined that the product was contaminated with Methanol. Long-term exposure of this chemical in humans can result in blindness and death.

Essaar Inc., the New Jersey-based producer of Soho Fresh (70%) rubbing alcohol, has voluntarily recalled a large number of bottles over substantiated fear of Methanol contamination. Methanol is a toxic form of alcohol not meant for human inhalation or consumption, and is more commonly found is pesticides and fuels. It is a colorless, odorless liquid.

The recall was announced January 4, 2021, on the U.S. Food & Drug Administration website. Blindness, decreased consciousness, seizures, coma and death are associated with long-term effects of Methanol exposure.

FDA

The lot number for the contaminated bottles is listed as 200528303 in 33.81 oz., clear plastic bottles. Children, and those with a history of alcohol dependency, are at a particularly high risk for exposure, according to the FDA. Methanol can be spread by inhalation, ingestion, skin and eye contact.

Methanol can also react with air and other chemicals in a very volatile manner. It is a flammable mixture, which increases the likelihood for an explosion or fire.

Soho Fresh is sold nationwide. There have been no reports of any illness linked to this product to date. If you have any questions regarding this product, or believe you may have suffered any sort of side effect from this brand of rubbing alcohol, you can call 201-647-7606, Monday through Friday from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. (EST).