Despite Pfizer Approval Idaho Lags in COVID Vaccines

Blaine County has a high vaccination rate. I saw a story Thursday morning in the Times-News. A graph showed Blaine County has an 82 percent vaccination rate across the eight county region of South Central Idaho. Twin Falls County is in the mid-40s and the other half a dozen counties are pretty much anywhere from 33 percent to 37 percent. On the whole, Idaho lags the national average.

I’m not surprised by Blaine County’s placement. There are a lot more Democrats there as a percentage than across the other seven counties in the region. This isn’t the only factor, as some places along Oregon’s Coast have high voter registration among Democrats but a lot of mistrust when it comes to vaccines, although. If you’re opposed to vaccines or don’t trust COVID vaccines, you’re more likely a Republican than a Democrat.

Idaho Health and Welfare is breaking down some of the figures statewide. You can get more details by clicking here.

With approval of the Pfizer vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration, a friend now tells me she plans a trip to Walgreens for the shot. Last October she tested positive for COVID but her symptoms at the time were relatively mild.

Others may still be skeptical. They may believe the FDA was pressured into approval for political reasons. Most drugs are approved after rigorous trials over a period of roughly five years.

It’s about risk. Do you believe the vaccine or vaccines (there are others still only with emergency approval) are less of a threat than a bout with the virus? This is a question being asked by many people and not simply because they were Trump voters. At a rally in Alabama last weekend, the former President urged his fans to get the shot. He got booed!