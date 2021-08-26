Despite Pfizer Approval Idaho Lags in COVID Vaccines

Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images.

Blaine County has a high vaccination rate.  I saw a story Thursday morning in the Times-News.  A graph showed Blaine County has an 82 percent vaccination rate across the eight county region of South Central Idaho.  Twin Falls County is in the mid-40s and the other half a dozen counties are pretty much anywhere from 33 percent to 37 percent.  On the whole, Idaho lags the national average.

With approval of the Pfizer vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration, a friend now tells me she plans a trip to Walgreens for the shot.

I’m not surprised by Blaine County’s placement.  There are a lot more Democrats there as a percentage than across the other seven counties in the region.  This isn’t the only factor, as some places along Oregon’s Coast have high voter registration among Democrats but a lot of mistrust when it comes to vaccines, although.  If you’re opposed to vaccines or don’t trust COVID vaccines, you’re more likely a Republican than a Democrat.

Idaho Health and Welfare is breaking down some of the figures statewide.  You can get more details by clicking here.

With approval of the Pfizer vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration, a friend now tells me she plans a trip to Walgreens for the shot.  Last October she tested positive for COVID but her symptoms at the time were relatively mild.

Others may still be skeptical.  They may believe the FDA was pressured into approval for political reasons.  Most drugs are approved after rigorous trials over a period of roughly five years.

It’s about risk.  Do you believe the vaccine or vaccines (there are others still only with emergency approval) are less of a threat than a bout with the virus?  This is a question being asked by many people and not simply because they were Trump voters.  At a rally in Alabama last weekend, the former President urged his fans to get the shot.  He got booed!

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions

While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.
Filed Under: bill colley, blaine county, COVID-19, Donald Trump, FDA, Pfizer, South-central Idaho, twin falls county
Categories: Colley's Commentary, Health and Wellness, Idaho News, Magic Valley News, News, Political, Science, Twin Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top