RECALL: Possible Norovirus Link To Fruit Sold At Idaho WinCos

For those who purchase frozen, bagged, fruit blends at Idaho-area WinCo stores, an announcement about a voluntary recall over fears of potential exposure to an extremely contagious virus had been made.

In a March 13, 2020, recall announcement shared on the website of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, WinCo Foods has pulled 16 and 32-ounce bags of its Berry Medley from store shelves. The reason for the recall is due to the chance these bags could have been exposed to Norovirus.

Norovirus is contracted through touching contaminated surfaces, contacting infected persons or consuming tainted food and beverages. No reports of illness have been filed regarding this recall to date, but the company is still asking people who have purchased this product to toss it out, or return it to the store in which it was bought for a refund.

FDA

Blackberry, as well as the combination strawberry, blueberry, raspberry and blackberry packages, are included in the recall that affects Idaho, Arizona, California, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Utah. The product has been removed from all store locations in these states.

All recalled bags have the same code stamp ( UPC: 70552-30502) in common, with December 9, 2021, being the "best used by" date stamp. The time stamps can be found on the lower, front corner of the packaging.

Fever, aches, lack of appetite, vomiting and diarrhea are common side effects of the virus. Symptoms generally last 48 hours or so, but can be worse in seniors and children.

For more information, or to report an illness related to consumption of this product, you can call 1-800-824-1706.