RECALL: Raspberries Sold In Idaho Could Cause Severe Infection

The Food and Drug Administration recently announced the recall of frozen raspberries that are distributed in 10 states, including Idaho, for fear the bags could have been exposed to a highly contagious virus.

Boise-based WinCo Foods LLC. voluntarily announced the recall June 14 of its 12 ounce bags of frozen Red Raspberries. The raspberries are grown in Washington (and sold there), and distributed in Idaho, California, Texas, Arizona, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon and Utah.

FDA

The recall was initiated by WinCo for fear the bags might have come into contact with the Norovirus, which is spread easily by infected persons. The virus can cause fever, stomach pain, nausea and vomiting, and can be contracted by consuming contaminated food or drink, or from a surface.

A February 21, 2021 best buy stamp on the product is one identifier that you might have the recalled product in your home. No illnesses have been reported by consumers yet. For more information on this recall, call 800-824-1706.