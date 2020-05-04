RECALL: Ritz Cracker Packages Marked Cheese May Contain Peanuts

A United States recall has been announced by a company who makes a very popular, nationally-distributed cracker brand, which is reported to have improperly packaged some shipments of its product, and as a result could pose risks to people with certain allergies.

Mondelez Global LLC announced the recall on May 1, 2020, of certain Ritz Cracker boxes as a result of factory mislabeling, according to information shared on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website. The cracker variety is of the family-size, Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches, in the 21.6 oz. carton, according to the FDA.

FDA

The red-flagged packages contain 16 sandwiches, in individually wrapped sleeves, and have a best used dates ranging from September 18, 2020, to October 2, 2020. The packages share the same retail UPC Code of 0 44000 03826 7. The recalled items may identify the crackers as containing cheese on the outer box, but might be labeled peanut on the inside sleeves, thus posing a risk for those with allergies to certain nut varieties.

To date, there have been no reported illnesses due to the mislabeled packages. The company stated that package wording printed as "May Contain Peanuts," might be seen on the wrapping of the recalled product, according to the FDA. The company initiated the recall with the assistance of the FDA once the error was identified.

For more information, or to contact Mondelez Global LLC regarding this recall, call 1-844-366-1171. The 24 hour hotline is available to assist consumers with any concerns they have. Consuming products containing peanuts if allergic could pose severe health risks.