Red Flag Warning for Southern Idaho

Red Flag Warning for Southern Idaho

Benito Baeza

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Expected thunderstorms this afternoon could pose a fire threat to areas south of the Snake River in Twin Falls and Cassia Counties. The U.S. National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple regions in Southern Idaho as thunderstorms are expected to move through the area Wednesday afternoon. The scattered thunderstorms could produce lightening and strong wind gust up to 50 mph that could push potential fires. Areas south of Twin Falls, the Goose Creek area near Oakley, and Raft River Range are impacted by the Red Flag Warning which remains in effect until about 10 p.m. Northeastern Nevada is also under a Red Flag Warning. Other parts of the Magic Valley have been issued a heat advisory and include Lincoln, Minidoka and parts of Blaine County.

U.S. National Weather Service Pocatello
loading...
Get our free mobile app

30 Things That Stop Being Cool In Boise When You Turn 30

It's true what they say. Every thing changes when you turn 30. Your metabolism, your interests, your sleep habits, even the sounds your body will make...it's all different.

Here are 30 things that stop being cool when you turn 30 here in Boise.
Filed Under: Red Flag Warning, U.S. National Weather Service
Categories: Magic Valley News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top