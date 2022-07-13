Red Flag Warning for Southern Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Expected thunderstorms this afternoon could pose a fire threat to areas south of the Snake River in Twin Falls and Cassia Counties. The U.S. National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple regions in Southern Idaho as thunderstorms are expected to move through the area Wednesday afternoon. The scattered thunderstorms could produce lightening and strong wind gust up to 50 mph that could push potential fires. Areas south of Twin Falls, the Goose Creek area near Oakley, and Raft River Range are impacted by the Red Flag Warning which remains in effect until about 10 p.m. Northeastern Nevada is also under a Red Flag Warning. Other parts of the Magic Valley have been issued a heat advisory and include Lincoln, Minidoka and parts of Blaine County.