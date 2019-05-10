Remains Identified as Missing Grangeville Woman

(KLIX) – Authorities say that bodily remains found recently near the Snake River in northern Idaho have been identified as belonging to a Grangeville woman who had been missing for more than a year.

The remains found Sunday have been identified as Shawnta L. Pankey, who had been reported missing since April 15, 2018 under suspicious circumstance, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office. Her remains were found near Buffalo Eddy on the Snake River in the Nez Perce National Historic Park.

Nez Perce County Coroner Joshua Hall notified the sheriff’s office of the identification on Thursday evening, after which detectives from Idaho County immediately notified Shawnta’s family.

Shawnta’s disappearance and death is still being investigated, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

If anyone has any information about the case, contact Idaho County Sheriff’s Office Detective Jerry Johnson: jjohnson@idahocounty.org .