Pickup Rolls Down 125 Feet, Man Killed in Idaho County
RIGGINS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 61-year-old man was killed on a back road Saturday in Idaho County when his pickup rolled down an embankment along the Salmon River. According to Idaho State Police, the driver had been negotiating American Bar Road in 1996 Ford F150 along the Salmon River, which is rocky and narrow. As he tried to negotiate around a rockslide the pickup slid off the road and down the embankment 125 feet to the river bank. ISP said the man had not been wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the pickup. The crash remains under investigation.
