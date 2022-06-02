Two Killed in Head-on Crash in Idaho County

SITES, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people died in a head-on crash that may have involved an impaired driver on a state highway in Idaho County Wednesday afternoon. Idaho State Police said a 19-year-old and 83-year-old were killed when one of the drivers attempted to pass on a curve on State Highway 13 at around 1 p.m. ISP said the 83-year-old man from Sites, had been headed south on the highway in a 2002 Dodge pickup and tried to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone on a curve and struck a Nissan sedan head-on driven by the 19-year-old woman, also from Sites. IPS is investigating the crash and said alcohol may have played a factor in the crash. The Idaho County Sheriff's Office, Idaho Transportation Department, Kooskia Ambulance, and Kooskia Fire Department responded to the crash which blocked traffic.