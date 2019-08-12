Repair Work to Take Place on Highway 75 in Blaine County

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho – Repairs will next week on Idaho Highway 75 in Blaine County.

Work will occur on various stretches of roadway between milepost 118 and 132 on both north and southbound lanes, according to the Idaho Transportation Department, noting that some areas will require a detour.

Motorists should use caution and follow signs, which will be in place to safely direct drivers through the area.

“We are working to fix areas of the highway, which saw substantial damage over the lengthy winter months, including the corner of Elkhorn Road in Ketchum,” ITD area foreman Brad Lynch said in a statement. “This should improve the driving experience for motorists throughout the Wood River Valley.”

Work, which is to take place during the week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., is to wrap up by the end of August.