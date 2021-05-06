UPDATE: Reports Of A School Shooting AT Rigby Middle School

UPDATE: According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, 9:08 a.m. a female sixth grader pulled a handgun from her backpack and fired multiple shots hitting three people, two students and an adult custodian.

Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson said during a press conference the student, who has not been identified, is from Idaho Falls, but goes to school in Rigby. During the shooting a teacher was able to disarm the student and hold her until authorities could detain her. A motive for the shooting is being investigated. Officials said the suspect could face three counts of attempted murder, although charges have not been filed pending the investigation.

According to Dr. Michael Lemmon, with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, said it was fortunate that the victims had sustained non-life threatening injuries. All wounds were to their extremities. The two minors will be kept overnight for monitoring, the adult patient was treated and released from the hospital.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is being assisted by Idaho State Police, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, Federal Bureau of Investigators, Idaho Falls Police Department, Rigby Police Department, Rexburg Police Department and Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Idaho State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra issued the following statement this morning:

My prayers are with those injured this morning at Rigby Middle School. I am grateful to our first responders and school staff who are working to deal with this terrible incident. I will do everything I can to support the district and the community moving forward.

UPDATE:

However, there is a huge police presence at the school according to other news outlets. East Idaho News reported that three people have been transported by ambulance that is being called a "situation at the school".

We will have more information as it becomes available and when Idaho State Police are able to give us more information.