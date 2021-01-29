Rigby Man Dies Following Two-vehicle Crash

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Rigby man seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in eastern Idaho has died.

According to Idaho State Police, Kevin Hayes, 31, died on January 28, after being taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls on January 26, following the two-vehicle crash. Hayes had been driving a late 90s Jeep Wrangler on U.S. Highway 26 when he failed to stop at a stop sign, according to ISP, and struck a Ford F350 pulling a small trailer at the intersection of 45th E, in Bonneville County.

Hayes had not been wearing a seat belt and neither was the person driving the Ford.