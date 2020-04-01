Representative Dorothy Moon Talks Idaho Earthquake

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I pretty much missed it. I’ve lived through a few earthquakes in various parts of the country. When I’ve been awake I’ve certainly noticed what was taking place. Once I was at work and thought someone had grabbed my chair and was jerking it around as a joke.

As a college student I woke up in the middle of the night, looked at the clock and then went back to sleep. At breakfast, I learned a quake had disturbed me at 3:02 A.M. An aftershock following the Mineral, Virginia quake also woke me up and I quickly went back to sleep.

I have some vague sense of opening my eyes when the latest Idaho rumbling took place (I go to bed very early) and then quickly going back to dreamland.

Those of you with more normal hours were wide awake and enjoyed the rocking and rolling. State Representative Dorothy Moon lives a short distance from the epicenter but wasn’t home at the time. She was doing business in Burley but still experienced the shaking. There is some damage at her home. Moon and her husband are geologists (they own a gold mine).

She didn’t get much sleep as she was working with the state on pending emergency response.

She did manage to take some time for radio. She joined us on Newsradio 1310, KLIX and shared what she knew as the sun was rising. You can hear our discussion by clicking on the YouTube video below. She also reflected on the timing as her constituents are doing their best to follow coronavirus guidelines.