Retiring CSI President Joins St. Luke’s Board

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The outgoing president of the College of Southern Idaho has joined the board of directors at St. Luke's Health System.

CSI President Jeff Fox, who will retire at the end of the school year, has joined the St. Luke's Board of Directors, effective Jan. 27, according to St. Luke's Health System. Fox will work with the other 15 board members to help guide policy, development and service enhancement, as well as how revenue will be reinvested in local services and facilities.

“Jeff will be a tremendous addition to the St. Luke's Health System board,” said Rich Raimondi in a prepared statement, the president of Bishop Kelly High School and the current chairman of the St. Luke’s Health System Board of Directors. “He brings a long history and deep commitment to the Magic Valley, Southwest Idaho and St. Luke's."

Fox took over as CSI president in 2014, he holds a Ph. D. in higher education leadership from the University of Idaho, with degrees from California State University of Sacramento.