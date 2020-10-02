Revised 2020 Boise State Football Schedule Released

The Mountain West Conference has released the revised football schedule for the upcoming Coronavirus-shortened season. The Boise State Broncos will play eight games in 2020, with the conference championship to take place on December 19.

Just one week after Mountain West Conference officials made the decision to follow through with a curtailed plan that allows for teams to play half a season of football, this year's schedule has been officially released. The Boise State Broncos will play a home game to start the year against Utah State, on October 24.

The news also comes the day after former BSU quarterback (2015-2018) Brett Rypien led the Denver Broncos to a win over the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. It was the former Boise State athlete's first start in the NFL. Rypien threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns in the win. He became the first NFL quarterback to get a win in his debut game having thrown three interceptions since Jim Druckenmiller (49ers) in 1997.

The broncos will play five of their eight games on the road this season. Details of ticket sales and fan attendance are still being finalized.

Here is the 2020 revised Boise State Broncos football schedule:

Saturday, October 24 - Utah State @ Boise State

Saturday, October 31 - Boise State @ Air Force

Saturday, November 7 - BYU @ Boise State

Saturday, November 14 - Boise State @ Wyoming

Saturday, November 21 - Boise State @ Hawaii

Saturday, November 28 - San Jose State @ Boise State

Saturday, December 5 - Boise State @ UNLV

Saturday, December 12 - Boise State @ Wyoming

*Saturday, December 19 - Mountain West Championship Game