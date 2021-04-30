Reward for Information on Large Hailey Fire

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A $5,000 reward is being offered for information regarding an arson fire in the Wood River Valley.

The Idaho State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl announced Thursday in Hailey the reward for the fire that destroyed the Croy Street Exchange building on March 16. At the time the building was under renovation and had been stripped down to the studs on the inside. Nearly every fire agency in the area helped put the fire out.

The Marshal Snadahl said he hoped new information would come up regarding the fire. The marshal said he couldn't release details about the investigation to help protects its integrity. If anyone has information on the arson they are encouraged to call the Idaho arson hotline at 1-877-752-7766.

