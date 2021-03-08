“Right-Wing” Demonstrators Burn Masks in Twin Falls

How do you make a liberal do a slow burn? Drop face masks into a fire. There were events throughout Idaho over the weekend where people tossed masks into burn barrels. More than 200 people signed a banner in Twin Falls. It’s going to be mailed to Governor Brad Little.

The left reminds us there never was a statewide mask mandate in Idaho. During the last 12 months there have been several local and regional rules, requiring people to wear masks in public under penalty of law. One member of the Idaho House of Representatives introduced a bill designed to ban any future mandates. Liberals continue warning us this is a dangerous precedent and they ignore the results from South Dakota and Florida where lack of mandates made no difference in COVID outcomes.

Liberals continue warning us this is a dangerous precedent and they ignore the results from South Dakota and Florida

The burning events were a symbolic statement about liberty. Naturally, this has angered mainstream media and its fellow travelers. A British publication is alarmed children were involved. Maybe Lefty will propose taking kids out of homes where liberty is preached. Inviting your kids along violates everything government schools have been attempting for the last two decades. At least the British report didn’t dismiss all the demonstrators as “right-wing”. As if being right-of-center is a crime!

A reporter for the far-left Los Angeles Times fumed about the events and dismissed all participants as right-wingers. I guess the left-wingers were still on ice or in the penalty box.

One more thing, I saw no other local media at the Twin Falls event. The demonstrations made international news. Perhaps someone locally made a decision the mask opponents weren’t following the science. You could say the same about bearded men wearing dresses in City Park and, yet. Guess which story of the past couple of years received breathless newspaper coverage?