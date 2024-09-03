Why the Twin Falls County Fair Could be Longer

Why the Twin Falls County Fair Could be Longer

Credit Bill Colley.

I’m told the hitch is booking musical acts and rodeo competitors.  There are 3,200 counties in America, many of which have fairs.  Then there are the larger state fairs, many of which continue well into September and can operate for two weeks.  But I’m telling you, the Twin Falls County Fair is popular.

Credit Bill Colley.
loading...

It started as a regional fair, and the regional appeal remains in many aspects.

Late in summer, for many, it’s the last hurrah of the season.  The real harvest work begins earnestly, and a fair lasting beyond Labor Day might not draw the same crowds.

Could it start earlier in August?  Probably not with school in session.  The fair requires a lot of time from kids and families who have animals on exhibit.  It’s time-intensive, and families still have farms that need attention.

Credit Bill Colley.
loading...

I got to see many friends from county and state agencies.  They work the fair and give up a long holiday weekend for the event.  Their offices still need attention.  For some, it’s not the only fair they work.

Despite all these drawbacks, I spent two days walking the grounds.  It was packed on both days, even with rain blowing through on the final day.  The parking lots were full.  The food vendors were all dealing with long lines.

My impression is the event could be a big draw for eight or nine days, even without nightly rodeo and big-name musical acts.  Because people go to catch up.  With old friends and with their memories.

News Radio 1310 KLIX logo
Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Stores & People Of The Past At Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall

Since it first opened its doors in 1973, the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth has seen plenty of changes. There has been expansion and many stores have come and gone.

Take a look at some stores and scenes from the past at the Miller Hill Mall. Do you remember them all?

Gallery Credit: David Drew

Filed Under: Cassia County Fair and Rodeo, Labor Day, Twin Falls County Fair
Categories: General, Idaho News, Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, News, Twin Falls News

More From News Radio 1310 KLIX