Why the Twin Falls County Fair Could be Longer

I’m told the hitch is booking musical acts and rodeo competitors. There are 3,200 counties in America, many of which have fairs. Then there are the larger state fairs, many of which continue well into September and can operate for two weeks. But I’m telling you, the Twin Falls County Fair is popular.

It started as a regional fair, and the regional appeal remains in many aspects.

Late in summer, for many, it’s the last hurrah of the season. The real harvest work begins earnestly, and a fair lasting beyond Labor Day might not draw the same crowds.

Could it start earlier in August? Probably not with school in session. The fair requires a lot of time from kids and families who have animals on exhibit. It’s time-intensive, and families still have farms that need attention.

I got to see many friends from county and state agencies. They work the fair and give up a long holiday weekend for the event. Their offices still need attention. For some, it’s not the only fair they work.

Despite all these drawbacks, I spent two days walking the grounds. It was packed on both days, even with rain blowing through on the final day. The parking lots were full. The food vendors were all dealing with long lines.

My impression is the event could be a big draw for eight or nine days, even without nightly rodeo and big-name musical acts. Because people go to catch up. With old friends and with their memories.

