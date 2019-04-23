Road Closes in Blaine County Due to Sinkhole

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX) – The Blaine County Road and Bridge Department has closed Littlewood Road from the Flat Top Cutoff Road, the county posted on its Facebook page Tuesday.

It said the closure is due to high moisture in the road that caused a large sinkhole.

This season hasn’t been an easy one for roads in the Wood River valley. The department last week closed Muldoon Canyon Road east of Bellevue due to melting snow, muddy road conditions and avalanche risks.

That closure affected both intersections at High Five Road and Littlewood Road, and at Muldoon Canyon Road and Littlewood Road.

The county said it will update residents by posting new information on social media.