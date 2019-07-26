Roadwork Set for I-84 Near Jerome in August

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho road crews plan to start repair work on a stretch of interstate east of Jerome starting the first few days of August.

The Idaho Transportation Department announced roadwork will begin on July 31, and extend to August 6 on Interstate 84 east of Jerome to improve the roadway. Crews will work between milepost 166 and 174 on both east and westbound lanes.

Work will be done on July 31 and August 1, and August 5 to August 6, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Drivers should watch for workers and drive cautiously.