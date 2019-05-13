Rock Paper Scissors Tournament Happening In Downtown Twin Falls

You read that right, the businesses in Downtown Twin Falls are getting together to do a rock, paper, scissors tournament. Plus, there will be more entertainment on the night of May 17.

According to the Facebook event , Downtown Twin Falls businesses are going to face off against each other in the ultimate rock, paper, scissors tournament to try and win $8,000 for the charity of their choice.

The public is encouraged to come, watch and support their favorite business. There will also be food to purchase and if you are over 21 you have some options from Koto Brewing Company.

Entertainment and food will start at 6 p.m. and the tournament starts at 7 p.m. this Friday in the Downtown Commons.

I think I might have to go check it out just to see how intense this competition gets. They are even going to have theme music for each competitor, which is pretty epic. It is like a G rated wrestling competition.