I’ve yet to have a serious conversation with one. A liberal friend of mine used to cut them down when he worked for the Forest Service in the Bitterroot, until one fell on him. I guess trees are filled with vengeance. I was a little surprised when a family member sent me a story a few days ago about a town in Quebec that declared trees are sentient beings. I know our neighbors to the north can be goofy, but this one really suggests they’ve rounded the bend. What evidence can they cite? Is the town council on drugs and hallucinating conversations?

Does this Include the Grass and Roses?

I remember being at an Opus Dei retreat 25 years ago, and a priest told us a story that had us all laughing. Father Connor had taught at the University of Notre Dame. One morning he was mowing the lawn outside his residence when a passing hippie demanded he stop. The disheveled young man insisted the priest was hurting the grass. Connor, a man who practiced tough love, essentially told his antagonist to get a life.

Coming to Ketchum and Hailey for Sure

This notion that plants are intelligent beings is going to put a crimp into the lives of a lot of liberals. Many refuse to eat beef, fish, and birds, and now if they gobble lentils they’re ignoring the silent screams. It strikes me that many of these types would end a pregnancy, and yet somehow can’t prune branches. This isn’t a huge issue in Idaho, because we don’t house a lot of Canadian refugees, and Democrats could caucus in a phone booth, but there are still crunchies inhabiting parts of Blaine and Ada Counties. Or until they decide they can no longer drink water and breathe the air.