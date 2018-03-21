Rocker Turned Country Star Aaron Lewis Playing Idaho Falls

Former Staind frontman Aaron Lewis is performing next week in Idaho Falls.

Lewis made a name for himself as lead singer and guitarist of 90s rock band Staind, who gained popularity with hit songs like "It's Been A While," "So Far Away," and "Right Here." In 2010, Lewis' band grabbed country music fans attention with the release of " Town Line ," an album that featured collaborations from Charlie Daniels and George Jones.

The Massachusetts native, and voice behind popular country singles such as "Sinner," is bringing his "Songs and Stories Tour," to the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Event Center , in Fort Hall, Friday, March 30. Tickets start at $39.

For more information, click on the event's website .