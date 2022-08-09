Washington Woman Killed in Rollover Near Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 49-year-old woman from Washington died in a rollover Tuesday afternoon on the interstate near Burley. Emergency crews responded a around 2:30 p.m. just west of Burley on Interstate 84 for a Ford Focus that went into the median and rolled in the eastbound lane. The 49-year-old Lynwood, Washington woman had been wearing a seat belt. ISP said part of the westbound lanes were blocked for about three hours. The Minidoka County Sheriff's Office and Minidoka Fire Department assisted with the crash which remains under investigation.

