Rollover South of Burley Sends One to the Hospital

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Cassia County emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash that trapped the driver early Wednesday morning sending him to an eastern Idaho hospital.

According to the City of Burley Fire Department, first responders from Burley, West Cassia Quick Response Unite and Extrication were called out at around 7 a.m. for a Ford pickup that had rolled onto its top with one person trapped inside on 1050 South and 175 East.

Photos shared on social media show what appears to be a late model Ford truck on its top just off the roadway. According to Idaho State Police, 22-year-old Ramiro Herrera-Gonzalez, of Rupert, had been headed south in the Ford F-350 on 175 E, when he crossed the center of the road and went off the pavement and hit a utility pole.

Burley Fire Department said in a statement the man was removed from the pickup and flown by Life Flight 81 to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. ISP said Herrera-Gonzalez was wearing a seat belt and the road was blocked for more than an hour. The Cassia County Sheriff's Office and Burley Life Run Ambulance also responded to the crash, according to ISP.